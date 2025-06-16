Agartala: Tripura police seized 70,000 Burmese cigarettes during a naka checking operation in Dharmanagar last night, arresting three individuals involved in the smuggling.

The operation took place near the Anandabazar SPO camp under the jurisdiction of Dharmanagar Police Station. Police intercepted a luxury vehicle with registration number TR-05-G-0597 and recovered seven cartons, each containing 10,000 Burmese-made cigarettes.

Police Officer Suleman Reang, who led the night operation, said, “Based on intelligence and routine checking, we intercepted the vehicle and recovered 70,000 smuggled cigarettes from Myanmar.

Three youths were apprehended, and legal proceedings have been initiated. Our campaign against cigarette smuggling will continue with full force.”

The arrested have been identified as Sourav Sinha from Damcherra, and Prakash Debnath and Biswajit Debnath, both residents of Chamtila under Panisagar subdivision.

Police clarified that the actual seizure involved seven cartons, correcting earlier reports that mistakenly cited nine cartons.

This seizure is part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal cigarette trade in North Tripura. Earlier in March, 40 cartons of Burmese cigarettes were recovered from a vehicle involved in an accident in Rajnagar, leading to the later arrest of two suspects.

Officer Reang emphasized, “The fight against contraband smuggling, especially Burmese cigarettes, remains a top priority for us.”

The arrested individuals remain in custody as investigations continue to dismantle the smuggling network.