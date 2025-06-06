Agartala: Tripura Police arrested eight individuals in a series of operations across Agartala on Friday.

In East Agartala, police busted a notorious motorcycle-borne snatching gang following a complaint by a 69-year-old woman.

A special team, led by Officer-in-Charge Raja Chatterjee, arrested three suspects Khitish Sarkar, Binoy Sen, and Amit Debbarma. Among them, Khitish Sarkar, a known history-sheeter, has four pending arrest warrants.

Authorities also recovered a stolen motorcycle used in the crimes, which had a tampered number plate to avoid identification.

“We believe their interrogation will help uncover more individuals connected to these incidents,” said SDPO Sadar DP Ray. He added that Khitish Sarkar had been on the run for several months prior to his arrest.

In a separate operation, West Agartala Police arrested five individuals—Amitabha Das, Piklu Barman, Kinkar Deb, Faruq Miah, and Titan Dey—in connection with the theft of generator batteries from a local court complex. Acting on a complaint, investigators traced the suspects to Jaypur under the Battala police outpost and apprehended them.

Additionally, during a raid, police recovered 62 Banarasi sarees worth around Rs 3.5 lakh from the residence of Aman Chowhan.

All arrested individuals have been produced before the court, and police have sought remand for further interrogation. Investigations are ongoing in all the cases.