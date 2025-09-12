Agartala: A young scholar from Tripura pursuing his PhD in Kolkata has been stranded in Nepal following violent protests triggered by a youth-led movement, leaving his family deeply concerned for his safety.

The student, Swapnajit Choudhury, a resident of Old Agartala, had travelled to Nepal on September 4 to attend an international seminar that concluded on September 8. He was scheduled to return to Kolkata the next day but became trapped after protests in Kathmandu turned violent on September 9, disrupting flights and border crossings.

His father, Khokan Choudhury, said nearly 40 other Indian students who attended the seminar are also stranded. “We are deeply worried. We appeal to the authorities to act swiftly and bring our children home safely,” he said.

The unrest in Nepal, marked by arson, vandalism, and road blockades, has left families in India anxious. For two days, Swapnajit’s family was unable to reach him due to communication blackouts.

“When we finally spoke to him, he said he was safe and had contacted the Indian embassy for help,” his father added.

His mother has been making repeated calls to ensure he has food and essentials. “I keep asking him to stay indoors and stock up on packaged food,” she said.

Local MLA and senior BJP leader Ratan Chakraborty visited the family and assured them of government support.

“Swapnajit is a bright boy from my constituency. I will take up the matter with Chief Minister Manik Saha so that necessary steps can be initiated at the higher level. We hope all Indian citizens, including Swapnajit, will be brought back safely,” he said.