Agartala: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to inclusive development and accessible governance, especially for tribal communities.

He was speaking at a programme held under the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh – Dharti Aaba Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan at Rangachhara Gram Panchayat in Mohanpur RD Block.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Nath said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha are working diligently to ensure the welfare of all communities, with a special focus on the Janajati (tribal) population.

“All departments have been brought together under one platform to make services accessible to everyone. If someone isn’t receiving their social pension, they can approach the camp, fill a form, and our officials will take immediate action,” he said.

Nath, who also holds the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare portfolio, highlighted the wide array of services being offered at the outreach camp — from Aadhaar and PAN card issuance to the distribution of medicines, ration cards, and birth certificates.

He also noted the active participation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), who showcased and sold locally produced goods. Fruit saplings were distributed as part of the government’s effort to promote sustainability and self-reliance in rural areas.

As part of the initiative, key documents such as Aadhaar cards, ST certificates, Permanent Resident Certificates, and marriage certificates were handed over to tribal beneficiaries. Additionally, agricultural equipment was distributed to support local farmers and enhance rural livelihoods.

Minister Nath praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Saha for their consistent focus on grassroots development.

“Our double-engine government is reaching every corner of the state to uplift the lives of tribal communities,” he said, adding, “May my tribal brothers and sisters live with happiness and self-reliance. The government stands with you for your dignity, progress, and well-being.”

The Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh – Dharti Aaba Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan is a state-level initiative aimed at ensuring last-mile delivery of government services, particularly in tribal and rural areas.