Agartala: Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury today criticized the Tripura government for its alleged failure in developmental work and accused it of functioning as a “government of commission.”

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhury, who was recently re-elected as the CPIM state committee secretary, stated that the three-day-long state committee conference concluded at 3 PM today.

He detailed the conference process, which began in September, involving 400 Block Conferences, and 300 Local Committee Conferences, along with Sub-divisional and District Conferences, culminating in the state-level gathering.

“No such democratic exercise takes place in other political parties. Over the past seven years, the political landscape has changed, and people are increasingly engaging with us. Today, democracy is under attack—people are unsafe and unable to exercise their fundamental rights”, he said.

“We have raised these concerns. Despite several conspiracies to disrupt our conference, including hurdles created by the ruling BJP on January 29 through government departments and political influence, we successfully concluded our event. Many vehicles were stopped, and some were even vandalized,” he alleged.

A total of 414 members participated in the conference, where a written report on Tripura’s political landscape and other key issues was presented in accordance with party regulations. The CPIM’s party congress is scheduled to be held in Madurai from April 2 to April 6.

He added, “In the discussions on the report, 51 representatives provided inputs—some suggested new strategies, while others proposed modifications. The BJP has imposed a fascist rule over the state for the last seven years. It has become a ‘commission government’ where no work gets done—from Gram Panchayats to the Assembly—without a commission.”

“Only a handful of individuals have benefited from this corrupt system. After thorough deliberations, a 60-member state committee was formed, including a 14-member state secretary body, 40 members, and two observers for the upcoming All India Conference in April,” Chaudhury added.