Agartala: A social media post by TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma regarding a land allotment in Udaipur’s Khupilang area in Tripura has prompted clarification from local authorities, who confirmed that the land in question is classified as “enemy property.”

Debbarma had claimed that land was being allotted to a Bangladeshi national, identified as Dilu Miah, based on documents describing him as a citizen of Bangladesh. The post gained significant traction online and drew public attention.

Responding to the claims, Udaipur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tridip Sarkar stated that the land is officially listed as enemy property under the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

The Act pertains to properties left behind by nationals of Pakistan or Bangladesh who migrated during or after the Partition. Such properties are overseen by the Chief Custodian of Enemy Property, under the Government of India.

According to Sarkar, there are a total of 250 such properties within the Udaipur subdivision. “The process of bringing these under government custody is ongoing. A hearing for the specific land referenced has already been conducted, and the next is scheduled for Monday,” he said.

He added that all relevant land records are maintained by the administration and that the matter is being handled in accordance with legal procedures.

Legal experts have noted that enemy property cases fall under a defined legal process and have advised caution when making public remarks on such matters without full verification.