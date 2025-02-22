Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Department of Kokborok. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is aiming in the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions. The Tripura University Act envisages that the objective of the University shall not only be “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities” in the state in areas of contemporary relevance to the society and the country (with the motto “pursuit of excellence”) but to make special provisions for studies in tribal life and culture and to introduce vocational subjects with a view to provide employment opportunities to the students. The Act specifically enjoins the University to organisz specialized diploma, degree and post-graduate courses in certain subjects. Keeping that spirit of the Act in consideration, Tripura University altogether started its journey in 1987.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Kokborok

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Rules and Regulations altogether

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the saas bahu entrepreneur duo who have amazed and amused the Sharks

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th February, 2025 at 15:00 hours. The venue is in the Chamber of the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, 3rd Floor of Pariksha Bhawan, Tripura University

How to apply :

Candidates, who fulfill the minimum qualifications as per UGC Rules and Regulations may attend the interview with original documents, along with their Curriculum Vitae and also self attested photocopies of required documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here