Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Department of Psychology. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and also eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University came a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University aims in developing and also empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions. The Tripura University Act envisages that the objective of the University shall not only be “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities” in the state in areas of contemporary relevance to the society and the country (with the motto “pursuit of excellence”) but to make special provisions for studies in tribal life and culture and to introduce vocational subjects with a view to provide employment opportunities to the students. The Act specifically enjoins the University to organise specialized diploma, degree and also post-graduate courses in certain subjects. Keeping that spirit of the Act in consideration, Tripura University altogether came into being in 1987.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Psychology

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC rules and regulations

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 31st January 2025 at 11 AM

The venue is altogetherin Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University

How to apply :

Candidates may attend the interview with original documents, along with their Curriculum

Vitae and also self attested photocopies of required documents.

