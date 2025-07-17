Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate-I under an ANRF funded project under the supervision of Dr. Swapan Kr Biswas, Associate Professor, Dept. of Chemistry. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has altogether traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is dedicated to the cause of developing and also empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and also potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and also promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions. At present there are two faculties, forty four Departments and also four Centres of Study in the University along with four departments under the Directorate of Distance Education. The Directorate of Distance Education extends educational support to the employed and socio-economically deprived sections located in the far flung hilly areas of this state. The future plans of the University include expansion of the campus and immediate installation of ICT enabled classrooms in all the departments, more hostels for men and women including research scholars hostels, improved canteen, guest houses and accommodation for the faculty and non-teaching staff, employment of modern technological tools and facilitating multimedia mode of interactive teaching- learning. In order to adapt with the demands of the changing times, the University is gradually changing over to e-governance for efficient, accurate and eco-friendly administration.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: M.Sc. in Chemical Science (candidate with interest to work in the field of chemistry-biology interphase as the project is on organic synthesis-medicinal chemistry applications), as per DST norms for Project Associate-I.

Desirable: Prior experience in organic synthesis of small molecules, heterocyclic and peptide synthesis, purifications and characterization. Prior experience in medicinal chemistry research.

How to apply :

The applicant must send a complete Bio-data (containing valid phone number) with self-attested

copies of testimonials, certificates, and mark sheets as a single email with attachments to

swapankumarbiswas@tripurauniv.ac.in within 22nd July, 2025.

The shortlisted candidates would get information through email by 23rd July, 2025 to attend the interview on 25/07/2025 (Thursday) at 12:00 Noon in the Department of Chemistry, Tripura University, Suryamaninagar, Tripura west, Pin-799022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here