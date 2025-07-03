Tripura Jobs Tripura University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Tripura University in 2025.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Assistant on temporary basis for BDT Bio Ride project entitled "Exosome mediated targeted delivery of apoptosis-inducing agents to Prostate Cancer" in 2025.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Minimum B.Sc. Degree in Life Science / Biotechnology / Medical Technology or related disciplines. Working knowledge of computer applications and also prior

experience in molecular and cell biology techniques.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 14th July, 2025 altogether at 11.00 AM in the in the Department of Human Physiology, Tripura University

How to apply :

The candidate must bring original documents along with the copy of complete Biodata/CV and also one set of self-attested photocopies of certificates at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

