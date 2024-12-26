Applications are invited for recruitment of 45 vacant positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 45 vacant non-teaching posts or jobs on direct recruitment basis.

Name of posts :

Assistant

Laboratory Assistant

Stenographer

Hindi Typist

Lower Division Clerk

Cook

Multi-Tasking Staff

Laboratory Attendant

Library Attendant

No. of posts :

Assistant : 1

Laboratory Assistant : 3

Stenographer : 1

Hindi Typist : 1

Lower Division Clerk : 16

Cook : 1

Multi-Tasking Staff : 15

Laboratory Attendant : 6

Library Attendant : 1

Qualification :

Assistant :

Bachelor Degree from a recognized University/ Institution. Three Years of experience as UDC or equivalent in the Level 4 in Central/State Government/ University/ PSU and other Central /State Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in the reputed private Companies/corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of at least Rs. 200/- Crores or more. Proficiency in Typing, Computer applications, noting and drafting.

Laboratory Assistant :

Bachelor’s degree with minimum two years of working and maintenance

experience of sophisticated scientific Instruments in the Laboratory. However, the relevant subject will be as decided by the university as per the functional requirement of the department concerned.

The experience should be in University/ Research Establishment /Central / State Govt. / PSU and other autonomous bodies or Private organization of repute with annual turnover of at least Rs. 200/- Crores or more.

Stenographer :

A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised Institute/ University. Proficiency in Stenography in English or Hindi with minimum speed of 80 wpm. Proficiency in Typing in English or Hindi with minimum speed of 35 /30 wpm respectively. Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Hindi Typist :

i. Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/ Institute.

ii. 30 words per minute in Hindi Typing Speed.

iii. Knowledge of Computer Applications

Lower Division Clerk :

(i) A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/University.

(ii) English Typing @ 35 wpm OR Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm (35 wpm and 30 wpm correspond to 10500KDPH/9000KDPH on an average of 5 Key depressions for each work)

(iii) Proficiency in Computer Operations.

Cook :

10th Class from a recognized Board. ITI Trade certificate in Bakery and Confectionery (one year duration) 3 (three) years experience in cooking / catering services in educational institutions/guest houses, at least 3 starred hotels or similar organisations.

Multi-Tasking Staff :

10th Pass from a recognized Board.

Or

ITI Pass.

Laboratory Attendant :

10+2 with Science stream from any recognized Central/ State Board

OR

10th Pass from any recognized Central/ State Board with Science as one of the subjects and skill certificate programme in Laboratory Technology.

Library Attendant :

i) 10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board.

ii) Certificate course in Library Science from a recognized Institution.

iii) One year experience in a University/ College/ Educational Institution Library.

iv) Basic knowledge of computer applications.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://tripuraunivnt.samarth.edu.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is 22.01.2025 up to 24:00 hours

Application Fees :

General/OBC/EWS categories: Rs. 1,000/-

SC/ST categories: Rs. 500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here