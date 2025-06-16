Tripura Jobs RBI Agartala Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in RBI Agartala Tripura in 2025.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on contract basis in 2025.

Name of post : Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Applicants should at a minimum, possess MBBS degree from any university that has got recognition from the Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine.

(ii) Applicants having post graduate degree in General Medicine can also apply.

(iii) The applicants should also have a minimum of two (02) years of experience practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic.

Selection Procedure :

(i) Selection is purely through interview of eligible candidates. The Bank reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards etc. The decision of the Bank in this regard will be final. The Bank will not entertain any correspondence with the applicants who do not get information for the interview.

(ii) The shortlisted applicant/s after interview will have to undergo medical tests before engagement as Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC). Applicant will have to bear the cost of these medical tests.

(iii) Candidate who get selection for the post will get appointment if they are medically fit and accept Terms and Conditions as per Annex-I and Code of Conduct as per Annex-II.

(iv) The selected candidate must enter into an agreement with the Bank before engagement as Bank’s Medical Consultant on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents altogether.

They should send it to The General Manager (Officer-in-Charge), Reserve Bank of India, 2nd Floor, Jackson Gate Building, Lenin Sarani, Agartala – 799001

They should submit their applications on or before 05:45 PM of June 30, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here