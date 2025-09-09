Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate-I under the ANRF sponsored research project titled “A Novel Technique for Highly Sensitive Fiber Optic Cryogenic Liquid Level

Sensing By Irradiating Gaussian and Non-Gaussian Beam: An Approach Based on Wave Theory.”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Four years Bachelor’s Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences/ Master’s Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences/ BVsc/ B. pharm or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine or from a recognized University or equivalent.

Emoluments :

(i) Rs. 37,000/- + 10% HRA (HRA applicable as per ANRF norms) to the scholars whose selection is through

(a) Scholars with selection through national eligibility tests- CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant professorship) and GATE or (b) A selection process through National Level

Examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their agencies and institutions.

(ii) Rs. 30,000/- + 10% HRA for others who do not fall under (i) above (HRA applicable as per ANRF norms).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th September, 2025 (Thursday) at 11:00 AM. Venue: Seminar Room, Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT Agartala

How to apply :

Interested candidate should send their filled application including photograph and signed scan copy of educational qualifications, research publications and a statement of interest on or before Interview date and time.

The application should be sent to Dr. Nabamita Goswami, Department of Electrical Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura, India or through e-mail at nabamita08@rediffmail.com

The subject line is “Application for Project Associate-I position”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here