Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate in the project entitled “Introduction to redesigned Bamboo Slicing Machine and Homestead Round Stick-making Machine for Sustainable Agarbatti Production in Micro and small enterprises.” The National Institute of Technology Agartala(NITA),an Institute of National Importance (INI) came into being under Government of India with the mission to herald excellence in technical education and research in the North-East region. The institute was established by the Ministry of Education (MoE) in the era of renaissance in technical education in north east. There are 9 (nine) branches in B. Tech. Level, 23 (twenty three) specializations in Engineering at Master’s Level and 4 branches in Dual Degree Level. The institute also offers MBA, MCA, M. Sc. and Doctoral Programs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Consolidated amount of Rs. 25,000/- per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential Qualification :

B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering/ Production Engineering/ any other related branch in engineering.

Desirable: M.E./M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with Design/Manufacturing specialization /any other related specialization.

Job Roles :

Collecting data regarding productivity Drafting the design of the machines in Solidworks Demonstrating the developed machines before local entrepreneurs Helping in conduct training sessions andworkshops for local entrepreneurs and technicians.

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Lord Adinath

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on February 7,2025 from 11.00 A.M. onwards.

The venue is in Seminar Room, Mechanical Engineering, NIT Agartala

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents also to Office of Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala, Tripura

They may also send it via email to dchdas12@gmail.com

The subject line should be “Application for Project Associate”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here