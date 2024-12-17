Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NFSU Tripura.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculties and Adjunct (Part-Time) Faculties. The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is the erstwhile Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU), the world’s first and the only University dedicated to Forensic Science and allied subjects. NFSU has established its campus at Agartala, Tripura in November 2021 and a lush green permanent campus will be coming up soon at Srinagar, Agartala, Tripura spreading over approximately 50 acre of area. At present, the campus offers a two-year Postgraduate programme, a 5-year integrated B.Sc. – M.Sc. in the domain of Forensic Science programme and a 5-year integrated B.Tech. – M.Tech. Computer Science Engineering in Cyber Security. The campus is dedicated to teach and train students in criminal investigation through world class teaching, research, training and innovation.

Name of post : Adjunct(Part-Time) Faculties

Domains :

Engineering Mathematics Forensic Anthropology Communicative English

Essential Qualification : The applicants should have minimum first class in master degree level with Ph. D. in relevant discipline and also experience of teaching.

Name of post : Guest Faculties

Domains :

Engineering Graphics. Yoga Subject. Forensic Psychology. Forensic Accounts and Auditing. Forensic Photography and Biometrics Forensic Chemistry and Toxicology Law (NDPS/Cyber/Criminal)

Essential Qualification : The applicants should altogether have minimum first class in Master Degree in the relevant subject.

Desirable: The candidates having Ph. D. in relevant discipline and also experience in teaching should be preferred.

Remuneration : As per NFSU Guideline.

How to apply :

Candidates must submit plain paper application with qualification, experience, address, mobile number, email id altogether at NFSU, VIP Road, Radhanagar, Adjacent to Buddha Mandir, Agartala,

Tripura (West) – 799001 on or before 30th December 2024.

The original certificates must also be shown at the time of the interview.

One set of self – certified documents (degree /mark sheet /experience certificates etc) should also be submitted to the recruitment cell at the time of the interview.

The interview will also be conducted in offline mode only. Online interview request will also not be entertained.

Candidates are advised to visit the website of NFSU (https://www.nfsau.ac.in/career) regularly, for updates amendments and corrigenda (if any), announcement of date of interview will be placed on the university website only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here