Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in College of Fisheries Lembucherra Tripura.

College of Fisheries Lembucherra Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Young Professional-II under 2nd Phase National Surveillance Program for Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD) project of this institute. Tripura has rich traditions in fisheries in comparsion to all the states under the jurisdiction of CAU and possess greater potentialities for fisheries related activities. Hence, the Central Agricultural University establish the college of fisheries in the State. Through the Ordinance No 2 of 1996 of the ministry of Agriculture, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Government of India, the College of Fisheries came into being from 3rd October 1998 and become the 12th Fisheries College of the Country under the Agricultural University Education System. The College got its own campus at Lembucherra in September 2001. The campus has a total area of 61.36 acres provided by the State Government. The place is well connected with the capital city Agartala and located at about 12 km north of the capital city.

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Postgraduates in relevant subjects or graduate degree holders in Agricultural Sciences

Desirable :

MFSc in Aquatic Animal Health Management / Fish Pathology and Microbiology Research and filed work in Fish Disease Diagnosis/ Microbiology/ Molecular Biology / Biotechnology.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 42000/- Consolidated

Age Limit : 35 years for male and 40 years for female (age relaxation will be applicable as per

govt. rules)

Job Roles :

Candidate has to undertake extensive field –level survey, interaction with fish farmers, collection and processing of field samples, besides laboratory -based analysis of the samples.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19th December 2024 at 10:30 AM in Conference Hall, College of Fisheries, CAU(I), Lembucherra, Tripura (W)-799210

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here