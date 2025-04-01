Tripura Jobs AGMC Agartala Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in AGMC Agartala Tripura in 2025.

Agartala Govt. Medical College (AGMC) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Officer, Field Investigator and Data Entry Operator in the project titled “Compliance and effect of opioid substitution therapy on people who inject drugs in Tripura: A Mixed Methods Study” in 2025

Name of post : Research Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. M.SC. (Life Science) or Masters in Social work/ Sociology

2. Min. 5 years’ experience in working in projects /program at state level.

3. Demonstrated ability to liaison with different and multiple organization at state/national level.

Remuneration : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Graduate in any discipline recognized university.

2. Fluency in communicate in local language and multiple dialects

3. Min. 3 years’ experience in working in projects /program at state level

Remuneration : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Graduate from a recognized university

2. Basic knowledge of data entry in computer

3. Previous experience of working in any other project as support staff

Remuneration : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Age Limit : 40 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 4th April 2025. Registration Time: – From 9.30 am to 10:30 am. The venue is in Department of Community Medicine, Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), Kunjaban, Tripura- 799006

How to apply :

All the relevant mark sheets along with experience certificates, Madhyamik admit card as age proof & one scanned copy of recent passport size photo along with their self-declaration, need to be submitted along with the bio-data in prescribed format on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here