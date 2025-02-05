Guwahati: A Border Security Force (BSF) sentry opened fire in self-defence, injuring an Indian national who attempted to enter Indian territory illegally near Border Outpost (BOP) Putia in Sepahijala district, Tripura.

According to the BSF, troops spotted two suspects, a male and a female, approaching the border fence from the Bangladesh side, attempting to breach it.

Despite multiple warnings, the individuals ignored the instructions and engaged in a scuffle with the sentry, allegedly attempting to snatch his Pump Action Gun (PAG).

The BSF said that in self-defence and following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the sentry fired one round, resulting in a minor injury to the male individual, while the female managed to escape into a nearby village.

The injured individual was identified as Akhtar Jamal Roni, a resident of Village Putia in Sepahijala, Manipur.

He admitted to having crossed into India from Bangladesh without valid documents.

The BSF provided medical aid and necessary assistance to the injured person, and the matter is currently under investigation.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international boundary with Bangladesh.