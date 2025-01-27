Tripura: Two Indian farmers were reportedly attacked by a group of Bangladeshi nationals along the India-Bangladesh border near the zero point in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Republic Day.

The victims, identified as Karim Ali and Zamir Ali, both residents of Hirachhara ADC village under Irani Police Station, were allegedly assaulted by 10-12 individuals from the Murui Chhara area in Moulvibazar district, Bangladesh.

The attack took place near Heerachhara under Kailashahar Sub-division of Unakoti district, where the duo was inspecting their farmland.

According to sources, the brothers were attacked with sharp weapons and an iron rod. Karim sustained serious injuries, including deep wounds to his left hand and back, potentially requiring amputation, while Zamir suffered head injuries.

The victims had earlier visited their land, located near Gate No. 44 of Border Pillar No. 1843, and discovered significant damage to their crops.

After notifying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at the site, they were allegedly threatened and assaulted while returning home later in the evening.

The attack occurred within Indian Territory, despite the stationed of BSF forces in the nearby area, raising concerns over cross-border security and the safety of residents near the border.