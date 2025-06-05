Agartala: Tripura Food and Civil Supply Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday assured the public that the state currently has a sufficient buffer stock of food grains and essential commodities.

Speaking during the inauguration of a five-day training program for newly appointed Food Inspectors, the Minister stated that there is no shortage of supplies in the state.

“We recently reviewed the situation in an internal meeting. As per official records, the state has adequate stocks of all key essentials. There is absolutely no cause for concern,” he said.

Citing the training session’s objective at SIPARD, the Minister stated that trainers would thoroughly equip the newly appointed officers with their duties and responsibilities.

“They will handle field-level challenges and play a crucial role in maintaining the supply chain,” he said.

Chowdhury further underlined the importance of the Food Department’s role during times of crisis.

“Disruptions in the supply chain can create panic in the market. Our job is to make sure essential items remain accessible to the public while also protecting fair business practices. We will take strict action against anyone engaging in unethical trade,” he warned.

He urged the new officers to take a proactive approach and maintain close contact with the public. “Your duty is not limited to office work. As field officers, your visibility and engagement with society are vital. You must serve with commitment and integrity.”

Chowdhury also stated that authorities would monitor the performance of all newly appointed inspectors, and the department would reward those who excel in their roles in due course based on their service records.