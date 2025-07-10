Agartala: The Tripura High Court has disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking urgent measures to curb the rising influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar, advising the petitioners to allow time for the state government to respond.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Biswajit Palit heard the PIL filed by Bijay Debbarma of the Joint Action Committee and John Debbarma, a student activist representing the Twipra Students Federation (TSF).

Senior advocate Manish Goswami, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the state had yet to implement the four-stage process outlined by the Ministry of Home Affairs—detection, adjudication, detention, and deportation—despite growing concerns over cross-border migration.

He pointed out that only Assam had put in place the necessary infrastructure such as foreigner tribunals and detention centers, while Tripura remained without such mechanisms.

The petitioners had submitted a representation to the state government on June 24, urging action on the matter.

While the court acknowledged the gravity of the issue, it ruled the PIL as premature, suggesting that the petitioners wait a few months to observe the government’s response.

The Bench granted the petitioners liberty to approach the court again should no steps be taken by the authorities within a reasonable period.