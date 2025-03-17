Tripura GST officer found dead in mysterious circumstances

Agartala: Hemanta Roy, a GST Superintendent, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dharmanagar, North Tripura, on Monday.

He was found lying in a pool of blood on the road leading to his office.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Fire brigade personnel rushed him to North Tripura District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

He had sustained severe head injuries and was bleeding profusely. Doctors suspect a possible road accident but await post-mortem results for confirmation.

Passersby alerted the fire brigade after noticing Roy on the road, but no witnesses could recall how he was injured or identify any vehicle involved.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Originally from Silchar, Assam, Roy had been stationed in Dharmanagar for the past year. Police are investigating the case.