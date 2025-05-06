Tripura govt releases Rs 109.34 crore in flood relief for 2 lakh farmers

Agartala: The Tripura government has released Rs 109.34 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to support 2,13,543 farmers affected by the devastating August 2024 floods.

The funds were directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At the Agartala disbursement event, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath highlighted that this is the largest agricultural relief payout in Tripura’s history, reflecting the government’s strong commitment to its farmers.

Nath credited Chief Minister Manik Saha, the Chief Secretary, and Agriculture Department officials for securing the relief.

The Minister recalled the unprecedented rains last August, with some areas recording over 720 mm more than double the usual 316 mm causing massive crop losses.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Additionally, Nath announced that 1,751 farmers will receive Rs 39.43 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PM Crop Insurance Scheme).

On agricultural progress, Nath said 30 blocks in Tripura have achieved self-reliance in food grain production, despite an overall shortfall of 1.03 lakh metric tonnes. He praised the increasing involvement of educated youth in farming, calling agriculture a forward-looking career.