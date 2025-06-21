Agartala: Tripura Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday announced that the state government has provided permanent employment to 18 individuals whose family members were killed in incidents of political violence.

Addressing a press conference at the civil secretariat, Nath said the initiative was part of the government’s commitment to supporting victims of political unrest, with a total of 39 petitions received under the scheme so far. “Out of these, 18 have been approved for job appointments. In the latest scrutiny committee meeting, five of the eight reviewed cases were recommended,” he said.

The scrutiny committee, chaired by Nath himself, includes senior officials such as the Law Secretary, Secretary of Information, Cultural Affairs (ICA), an Inspector General of Police, and other top-level government officers.

Applications are assessed based on inputs from District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police. Once the committee gives its final recommendations, the Finance Department processes the appointments based on available vacancies.

Nath stressed that the scheme is driven by the principles of fairness and justice. “This initiative is a reflection of our democratic values. We have not discriminated based on political affiliations—eligibility is the sole criterion,” he asserted.

He further clarified that the scheme does not apply only to recent incidents. “Applications include cases from the late 1990s, the 2000s, and 2013. It’s not bound by a specific time frame,” Nath noted.

Eligible applicants must collect and submit forms through the offices of Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs). The government then conducts thorough inquiries before making a final decision. Nath also pointed out that some applications remain pending due to incomplete or missing documents.

Taking a dig at the previous Left Front government, Nath said political violence during their tenure highlighted a serious administrative failure. “Violence has no place in a democracy. Unfortunately, the list of those killed in political violence during the past regimes is a long one,” he remarked.