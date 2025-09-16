Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the state government had been contemplating introducing a monthly honorarium for community heads (chieftains) of all tribes and sub-tribes of the state as mark of recognition of their contribution for social upliftment.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the state process lab under Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, Dr Saha said, “All the District Magistrates had been instructed to identify the chieftains of the tribes and sub-tribes under their jurisdiction. As a mark of recognition of their contribution to their societies, we are planning to introduce a monthly honorarium for all of them.”

According to the Chief Minister, the total number of sub-tribes in Tripura is close to 40.

“Recently, we have hiked the honorarium that was paid to the chieftains of indigenous communities. Now each of the social leaders are entitled to get Rs 5,000 per month instead of Rs 2,000. We have also brought about some changes due to which the number of beneficiaries are likely to rise from 10 to 15. In addition, an official level survey is underway to identify the chiefs of sub-tribes who are around 40 in number,” the Chief Minister said.

On the Adi Karmayogi drive, the Chief Minister said, “Under the initiative, as many as 392 revenue villages with an estimated population of 8 lakh people will be covered. As many as 8 state level master trainers, 40 district level master trainers and 260 block level master trainers had been appointed so far.”

Recalling the achievements of Dharti Abha Gram Utakarsha Abhiyan, Dr Saha said, “For effective implementation of the entrusted tasks under the Dharti Abha campaign, Tripura has been acknowledged as a top performing state at the national level. These schemes essentially seek to ensure that government schemes are implemented at saturation level. I know it is a herculean task but we have to work with this goal in mind.”

According to the Chief Minister, decent allocations had been made for creation of sustainable public assets in the tribal villages under different schemes in recent times.

“We have earmarked Rs 42.37 crore to ensure electrification for 7,677 families and 512 public places across the state. Rs 14 crore is allocated for establishment of Anganwadi centers. Rs 19 crore is being spent for installation of solar rooftops and solar based water purifiers in government hostels. Apart from that, Rs 81 crore 89 lakh has been sanctioned for improving infrastructure for next five years,” said Saha.