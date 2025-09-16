Agartala: The Tripura government on Tuesday cancelled the license of a bar cum restaurant following controversies over its operations and multiple violations of licensing conditions.

The controversy began on the very first day the establishment opened to the public, with complaints about entry restrictions and the bar operating beyond the permitted hours.

Opposition parties also criticised the move, alleging the government was promoting a “night club culture” in the state. Concerns were raised about the bar’s proximity to Rabindra Centenary Hall, a venue considered a centre for cultural exchange.

In response to public outrage, Chief Minister Manik Saha ordered a probe. After investigation, District Magistrate West Tripura, Vishal Kumar, IAS, cancelled Licence No. 97 dated 11 April 2025, citing multiple breaches of the Tripura Excise Act and licence conditions. The cancellation came into immediate effect.

The probe found that the bar, owned by Goutam Debnath, served liquor beyond permitted hours on 6 September 2025.

Bars in Tripura are allowed to operate only between 11 am and 11 pm, but reports and CCTV footage revealed that liquor was served past midnight and a DJ-cum-dance event was conducted without prior permission. Unauthorized enclosures were also used for serving alcohol, violating Clause 5 of the licence notification.

Further violations included the failure to submit a mandatory list of employees as required under Clause 16. Despite receiving show-cause notices on 10 and 12 September, Debnath did not respond, which authorities treated as admission of guilt.

The District Magistrate described these actions as a serious breach of law and deliberate disregard for regulations. Clause 18 of the licence, which allows for forfeiture in case of infringement, was invoked.

All bar operations have been ordered to stop immediately, and Debnath must submit the original licence documents, liquor stocks, business records, and CCTV footage to the Superintendent of Excise. Non-compliance may lead to prosecution under the Tripura Excise Act, 1987.

Sources also indicated that setting up the bar in a property handed over to the state government for official use could amount to contempt of court.

The building, previously belonging to a chit fund company, was abandoned after SEBI’s crackdown on unregulated firms that embezzled deposits worth Rs 14,000 crore. The High Court of Tripura had allocated the property strictly for government purposes.