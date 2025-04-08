Tripura gets approval for six new Eklavya Model Residential Schools

Agartala: The Central Government has approved the establishment of six new Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Tripura.

The announcement was made by Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma during a media interaction at MBB Airport in Agartala on Tuesday, following his return from New Delhi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Calling the approval “a new dawn in the field of education,” Debbarma said the decision was finalized during a meeting with Vibhu Nair, Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Welfare.

“These schools will not only provide access to quality education but also help build leadership, creativity, and self-confidence among children from tribal communities,” the Minister said.

The upcoming EMRS institutions will feature modern infrastructure, residential facilities, and an environment designed to promote all-round development and academic excellence for tribal students.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Tripura already has 21 EMRS schools set up by the Central Government, many of which are now fully functional. These schools have made it possible for students in remote areas to access better educational opportunities.

“Our aim is to ensure that every child, no matter where they come from, gets the chance to build a bright future. These new schools are a step forward in that mission,” Debbarma added.

The expansion of the EMRS network is seen as a crucial move toward inclusive and equitable education in tribal-dominated regions of the state.