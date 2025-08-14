Agartala: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) is facing criticism after releasing the list of candidates recommended for appointment as General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs), with several selected candidates reportedly scoring alarmingly low marks in the examination.

The list, containing 216 names, was also shared by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on social media, who congratulated the successful candidates. “Heartfelt congratulations to all the newly recommended GDMO candidates. Wishing you great success as you embark on this noble journey, serving humanity with dedication & compassion,” Saha wrote.

However, controversy erupted over the final pages of the notification, which included candidates with extremely low scores. The candidate ranked last reportedly secured just 14.05 out of 100 marks. Several others, ranked between 191 and 216, scored below 30—a mark widely considered the minimum passing threshold in most competitive examinations.

The list went viral on social media, prompting sharp criticism and raising questions about the quality of healthcare professionals in the state. Senior journalist Manas Paul commented, “Doctors who can’t score more than 14, 19, or 20 out of 100 in TPSC exams are a serious risk to public health. The government must ensure proper medical education and recruitment standards before placing lives at stake.”

Critics also noted that the cut-off for entry-level doctor positions appeared lower than that for teaching posts, with some users highlighting that candidates for Group C and D positions often face higher thresholds.

The state government has not yet issued an official response to the allegations concerning the recruitment process.