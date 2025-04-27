Agartala: Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Agartala GRP, RPF, and intelligence units detained four Bangladeshi nationals late on Saturday night from Agartala Railway Station in Tripura.

They had illegally entered India from Bangladesh and were attempting to travel to other states.

During preliminary interrogation, they revealed that their intended destinations were Bengaluru and Chennai.

The detainees have been identified as Zahidul Islam alias Jahir (age 42, district Dhaka), Dilwar Hossain (age 44, district Shariatpur), Jamirul Islam (age 27, district Panchagarh), and Mohammad Zia (age 35, district Jamalpur).

Sources indicate that more arrests related to this case are likely.

A case has already been registered at Agartala GRP police station, and the accused are scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow.

Additionally, Agartala Railway Police Officer-in-Charge, Tapas Das, informed the media that 19 packets of cannabis were recovered from the Deoghar Express train on Saturday night.