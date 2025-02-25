Tripura: Ex-militants block Assam-Agartala NH over unfulfilled demands

Agartala: The Tripura United Indigenous Revolutionary Peoples’ Council (TUIRPC), a group of surrendered extremists, staged a daylong blockade on the Assam-Agartala National Highway at Hatai Kotor in West Tripura District on Tuesday.

The protest, which lasted from dawn to dusk, was aimed at pressing their 21-point charter of demands, which they claim the government has failed to fulfil despite previous assurances.

TUIRPC leader Daniel Borok Debbarma expressed frustration over the unfulfilled commitments made by the government during their surrender and the subsequent peace pact.

“The government made numerous promises, but none have been realized. Many of our demands remain pending, which is why we have resorted to this road blockade as a form of protest. This is the fifth time we are taking such an action,” Debbarma stated.

He further alleged that the Central government had assured them of fulfilling their demands at the time of their surrender, but those assurances remain unfulfilled.

“Our key demands include the withdrawal of all court and police cases against us. Even now, we are being summoned by the police for various cases. We were promised pucca houses, but none have been provided. We also demand the use of the Roman script for the Kokborok language, replacing the current Bengali script. Additionally, the government must ensure proper infrastructure, including water, electricity, and roads, in rehabilitation areas. Free education for our children from Class 1 up to the university level must also be guaranteed,” he added.

The blockade caused significant disruption, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded throughout the day.

However, the protest was lifted by the evening following discussions with the administration.

Tripura Police officials stated that the demonstration remained peaceful, and adequate security forces were deployed to maintain order.