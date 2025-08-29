Guwahati: Amid growing pressure from Opposition parties and NDA ally Tipra Motha to pass the long-pending Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, BJP MP and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb emphasized the substantial support already extended by the central government to Tripura’s indigenous population.

Deb pointed out that although the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, which proposes direct financial assistance to autonomous district councils like the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), remains under review by a Select Committee, the Union government has already taken significant steps to uplift tribal communities in the state.

Speaking to the media, Deb said, “The Bill is currently with the Select Committee. Once cleared, it will move to the Home Ministry. But many of the benefits that people expect from the Amendment are already reaching the tribal areas of Tripura under the Modi government.”

Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister, Deb noted that the Asian Development Bank had sanctioned Rs 1,300 crore specifically for tribal development.

He asked whether the previous Left Front government had ever approved such a large financial package.

He further highlighted the Centre’s support for surrendered militants in the region. “Every time terrorists surrendered, the Centre extended rehabilitation packages. Most recently, it announced a Rs 250 crore package for the resettlement of former militants in Tripura,” he said.

According to Deb, even before the 125th Amendment becomes law, the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has already ensured indirect implementation of many of its objectives. “The state is already witnessing the benefits that the Amendment aims to bring,” he claimed.

Deb also criticized former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and the previous Left Front government for failing to resolve the decades-long Bru refugee crisis.

“For over 20 years, displaced Bru families were denied a dignified life, access to education, and even voting rights. It was only under the BJP government that the issue was permanently addressed,” he asserted.

He added that the central government had initially sanctioned Rs 600 crore for the resettlement of Bru refugees and later approved an additional Rs 200 crore to support 1,000 identified split families.

Deb reaffirmed his confidence in the Modi government’s commitment, stating that the Centre had already released significant funds, even before the enactment of the 125th Constitutional Amendment, which greatly benefited the indigenous communities.

“Leaders like Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Debbarma and others from tribal parties recognize and appreciate this support,” he added.