Tripura: Ex-ATTF cadres demand permanent rehabilitation in RK Nagar

Agartala: Former cadres of the now-disbanded militant outfit All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) have demanded permanent rehabilitation at RK Nagar, a location near Tripura’s largest industrial area.

Sources indicate that around 100 Kanis of land have already been occupied, with small huts being constructed on the site.

On Tuesday, former ATTF chief and Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma visited the area where the surrendered militants are settling.

Speaking to media persons in Kokborok, Debbarma stated that the land identified for their resettlement has remained vacant since 1980. He emphasized that, in accordance with the agreement between the surrendered militants and the Government of India, construction of houses began on March 29.

However, Debbarma did not confirm whether the Tripura government had officially approved the rehabilitation plan. He pointed out that the site’s proximity to the industrial estate could benefit the rehabilitated individuals by providing employment opportunities.

He urged the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to form a committee to oversee the rehabilitation process, while official communication with the District Magistrate is reportedly in progress.

“The land is vacant and abandoned. It is not being used for agriculture or any other purpose. If the surrendered cadres are allotted this space, they will have a chance at a better life,” said Debbarma, who transitioned from a rebel leader to a legislator.

When contacted, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar confirmed that authorities are currently preparing a proposal for land allotment for the surrendered cadres.