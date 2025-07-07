Guwahati: A special court in Tripura’s Unakoti district has sentenced 26-year-old Samar Sabdakar to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a six-year-old girl in 2022, the public prosecutor confirmed on Sunday.

Judge Amarendra Kumar Singh handed down the sentence and fined Sabdakar Rs 15,000. Failure to pay will result in an extra three months in prison.

On April 9, 2022, the child attended a religious function with her grandfather at a relative’s home in Madhya Nalakata. During the event, Sabdakar, a band member, lured the girl into a room and assaulted her.

Police arrested him shortly after the incident, and the trial concluded with a conviction.