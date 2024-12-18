Agartala: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday held a protest rally in the state’s capital Agartala, demanding an investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving industrialist Gautam Adani and urging the Central government to take decisive steps to address the unceasing crisis in Manipur.

As part of a nationwide protest organised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the rally marched towards the Raj Bhavan but was stopped near the Circuit House by security forces.

However, the grand old party submitted a memorandum to Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu.

Pradesh Congress chief Asish Kumar Saha said the protest was organised to highlight issues of financial fraud and the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur.

“We submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding an investigation into the financial scams, fraud and money laundering linked to Adani. We also raised concerns over the Manipur crisis, which remains unresolved even after 18 months,” he added.

Saha attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the Manipur issue.

“The Prime Minister has neither visited Manipur nor addressed the issue in Parliament, despite the severity of the situation,” he said.

Saha said the Congress has been urging Governors nationwide to press the Centre for a thorough investigation into the allegations against Gautam Adani and prompt action to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.