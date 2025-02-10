Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday appealed to everyone, including students of the state, to declare war against drugs and work towards making society free from the menace of drug addiction.

Dr. Saha made this appeal while addressing Jagriti 2025, an Inter-College Quiz Competition at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan.

“Such quiz competitions are essential in the present time. Due to road accidents, we are losing valuable human resources—not only in our state but across the country. Awareness is also crucial for consumer protection. We have also called for a Nesha Mukt Tripura (Drug-Free Tripura). While Tripura Police and other agencies are working towards this goal, common people and students—the future of the country—must get involved in this campaign for it to be successful. Awareness is key, and such competitions generate interest among people and encourage them to participate,” said Dr. Saha.

He stated that students are the future of the country, and making them aware of consumer protection and road safety would be beneficial for the state government.

“The students of our state are excelling both nationally and internationally. A student from Belonia, Tripura, had the opportunity to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He beautifully articulated everything before the PM, and I am really proud of him. He represents all of us. Tripura’s students are now doing well in every field. Everyone must come forward to identify and report those engaged in drug peddling. If society remains well, students can perform even better. The condition of schools and colleges was pathetic 30 years ago. Crude bombs used to be thrown during exams. However, the situation has changed now. But a new threat has emerged—drugs. Everyone must declare war against this menace,” he said.

Dr. Saha also highlighted the steps the public can take regarding consumer rights and protection.

“Many road accidents occur because people do not wear helmets properly, leading to fatal injuries. Youngsters are riding bikes but not wearing helmets correctly, and pillion riders are also neglecting safety. Compared to the rest of the country, the number of accidents in our state is much lower, but we must take precautions. People must avoid over speeding, driving under the influence, and using mobile phones while driving. We are also setting up trauma centers across the state,” he added.