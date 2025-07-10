Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his political mentor, crediting the Prime Minister’s leadership and vision as his inspiration to join politics.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Saha, a former maxillofacial surgeon, said, “If anyone asks who my political Guru is, I will always say Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to his academic teachers, acknowledging the lasting influence they have had on his personal and professional growth. “I still try to stay in touch with my teachers who shaped me both as a student and as a person,” he added.

Saha made the remarks while attending a Rogi Kalyan Samiti meeting at Agartala Government Dental College (AGDC).

Addressing the faculty and staff, he called for teamwork and collective responsibility in building a strong institutional image. “Positive public perception will help AGDC grow at the national level,” he said.

He informed that all 63 students from the college’s first batch have progressed to the second year and are preparing for their annual examinations. He also instructed officials to expedite hostel construction to ensure adequate accommodation for students, interns, and postgraduate trainees.

He further stressed the importance of faculty commitment, stating that the overall development of the college depends on the dedication of its teaching staff.