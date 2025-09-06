Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced that the state government is working to establish a Women’s University to empower girls and promote higher education in the state.

He made the announcement while addressing the 64th Teachers’ Day 2025 programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on Friday.

Speaking at the event, CM Saha praised the role of teachers, saying they are the “roots of a tree” that nurture students—the “branches, fruits, and flowers”—and help build the foundation of the nation.

He emphasized that teaching requires mental, physical, and emotional energy, and highlighted the government’s commitment to recruit qualified teachers through transparent processes while implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tripura.

The Chief Minister also spoke about recent educational initiatives, including the opening of three new government colleges and providing scooters to female students under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana to encourage higher education.

He noted that the state has waived college fees for girls and is striving to develop Tripura as an educational hub. Plans have also been announced to increase MBBS seats and establish Dental and Nursing colleges.

On the financial front, CM Saha said the government is working to reduce the gap in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) between state and central government employees. “Earlier, people had to join protest rallies for DA and DR. We have now increased it to 32 per cent and will continue efforts to bridge the gap with the central government,” he said.

During the ceremony, CM Saha presented the Pandit Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar Samman to Dr. Atul Debbarma, the Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Samman to social worker Samir Chakraborty, and the Maharani Tulsibati Samman to Pranati Debbarma, Headmistress of DC Para Hemanta Smriti Vidyalaya, in recognition of their contributions to education and society.