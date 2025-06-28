Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday inaugurated the state’s first cybercrime police station at AD Nagar, Agartala, highlighting the urgent need to combat the growing threat of cybercrime in the digital era.

The new cybercrime police station will function as the central unit for investigating complex, internet-based offences across Tripura. Speaking at the inauguration, Saha emphasized the increasing risks associated with misuse of technology, particularly mobile phones and internet access.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The internet has connected every individual to the world, but this connectivity has brought with it new dangers. Criminals can now target people from unknown locations without ever being physically present,” the Chief Minister said.

Describing smartphones with internet access as more dangerous than traditional weapons, he added, “A mobile phone is enough to destroy an individual or a family. I say without hesitation—it is more dangerous than an AK-47. That is how vulnerable we are today.”

Saha referred to the fight against cybercrime as a “battle against shadows” and a “war against space,” urging the police force to enhance its technical capabilities. He noted that officers have already undergone cybercrime-specific training, and that efforts are underway to ensure law enforcement keeps pace with rapidly advancing technology.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The only way to counter high-tech crimes is through technology itself. Our skills must evolve as the criminals’ tools evolve,” he said.

He also pointed to the growing influence of artificial intelligence as a factor that could intensify cyber threats and called for continuous vigilance. Referring to Tripura’s geographical proximity to Bangladesh, he warned of the state’s increasing exposure to cross-border online threats, saying, “Tripura has become a corridor, and we must remain alert to digital misuse.”

The Chief Minister also spoke about the state’s digital governance initiatives, including a three-tier e-office system at the panchayat level. However, he cautioned that with increased use of technology comes heightened risks of hacking, viruses, and fraud. He urged citizens to report any suspicious activity by calling helpline numbers 112 or 1930.

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan also addressed the gathering, shedding light on the widespread impact of cybercrime. He noted a rise in cases of cyberbullying and blackmail, especially involving minors.

“Morphed images are being used to blackmail children. These crimes are increasing. We urge people to come forward and report such incidents without fear,” the DGP said.

He emphasized that timely reporting can prevent further harm. “If financial fraud occurs and we are informed in time, we can stop the transfer of funds. Nationally, we’ve prevented over Rs 3,400 crore in losses. In Tripura alone, Rs 5.46 crore has been saved, and Rs 32.50 lakh has already been returned to victims after verification.”

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to “digital arrest” in a recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, the DGP reiterated the government’s serious approach to combating cybercrime.

The cybercrime police station will be staffed by trained officers, including Deputy Superintendents and Superintendents of Police with expertise in digital investigation and forensic analysis, enabling a focused response to cyber threats in the state.