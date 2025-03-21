Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha addressed the ongoing controversy over the Kokborok script on Friday, stating the need for conclusive talks before making any final decisions.

Speaking during the state legislative assembly’s zero hour, Dr. Saha acknowledged that the demand for Roman script for Kokborok has been raised before, but no resolution has been reached.

He highlighted the ongoing debates, with some advocating for the Roman script, others for Devanagari, and some suggesting an indigenous script to facilitate inclusion in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Dr. Saha stressed that the determination of the script is a key aspect of the recent tripartite agreement and ongoing discussions.

He mentioned that once all levels of discussions are finalized, the government would be in a position to make a definitive decision.

He also noted that adopting Roman script might face challenges for Kokborok’s inclusion in the 8th Schedule, as the Indian Constitution restricts foreign scripts for Indian languages.

In response to Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma’s appeal regarding the plight of students protesting for the right to write exams in their preferred script, Dr. Saha acknowledged their concerns.

He also mentioned that 1,339 out of 1,412 enrolled students appeared for the Kokborok CBSE board exams on Friday.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma also voiced his opinion during the discussion.