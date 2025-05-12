Agartala: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tripura, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the state for the next four days.

The advisory from the Meteorological Centre in Agartala warns that the adverse weather conditions are expected to persist across multiple districts until May 16.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The past 24 hours saw significant rainfall in parts of Tripura, with Khowai district recording the highest at 96.4 mm.

Agartala’s Bodhjungnagar received 46.5 mm, and Amarpur followed with 45.4 mm. While other areas like Ashapara, Kumarghat, and Manughat experienced 40-55 mm of rain, southern towns such as Sabroom, Belonia, and Bagafa received minimal rainfall.

The forecast predicts continued light to moderate rain and thundershowers statewide. Tomorrow, May 13th, West Tripura and Khowai are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with heavy showers also likely in North Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, Gomati, and Sepahijala.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Thunderstorms with wind speeds up to 50 km/h are anticipated across Tripura.

Similar weather conditions are expected on May 14th and 15th, impacting most districts, including South Tripura.

While rainfall may slightly decrease on May 16th, Sepahijala and West Tripura are still likely to experience rain.

The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors during storms, steer clear of vulnerable areas, and take necessary precautions to safeguard crops and property.