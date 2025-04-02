Agartala: The results of Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducted Class X and Class XII board exams are likely to be declared officially at the end of April, President of the Board, Dhananjay Gon Choudhuri told media persons on Wednesday.

Choudhuri spoke to the media persons followed by an inspection visit to the centres where the answer-sheet evaluation process began officially.

He said, “We have created two centers for the evaluation of Class XII exam answer sheets, and set up four centers for checking the answer sheets of Class X board aspirants.”

When asked about a probable timeframe for completion, he replied, “We expect to complete the answer-sheet checking process within the next 15 days. Once that is done, we will announce the results within the following 15 days. Most likely, the results will be declared either at the end of April or in the first week of May,” said Gon Choudhuri.

Gon Choudhuri further informed the media persons that the evaluation of Madhyamik answer scripts has commenced in Bani Vidyapith Girls’ School, Bodhjung Girls’ School, Kamini Kumar Smriti Higher Secondary School, and Bijay Kumar Higher Secondary Girls’ School.

Meanwhile, the evaluation of Higher Secondary answer scripts has begun at Maharani Bardowali Higher Secondary School and Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan.

Answer sheets from all over the state are being checked in these six centers set up by the TBSE.