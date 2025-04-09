Agartala: Tripura Police have arrested one Dilip Sarkar on charges of raping a BJP Panchayat Chief (Pradhan) from Teliamura under the Khowai district of Tripura.

Speaking on the issue OC of Teliamura Police Station Rajib Debnath said, “The victim had filed FIR against two persons. Dilip Sarkar has been arrested on rape charges. Another person identified as Naren Chakraborty is still absconding.”

The case was registered under BNS sections 64, 186, 163, and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The case was filed almost a month after an obscene video featuring the accused and the victim went viral on social media platforms. It has been alleged that the accused had captured the private moments of both of them through his hidden mobile phone camera.

The video later went viral. Police sources claimed that it was Naren Chakraborty who somehow accessed the video and circulated it through social media platforms which is why he had been named in the FIR.

According to the OC of Teliamura Police Station, the second accused of the case is currently absconding but search operations are underway.