Agartala: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura on Monday announced the names of its district presidents following elections held among 37 candidates.

Speaking at a press conference, Tripura BJP Prabhari, Dr. Rajdeep Roy, stated that a total of 74 nominations were submitted for the district president positions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Of these, 37 applications were rejected, and the remaining nominations were considered for the election.

“On September 2, we initiated the Sangathan Parv, and by November 15, we had successfully formed new booth committees and Mandal committees. Today, the district presidents of BJP have been finalized through elections, and their names have been approved by the BJP national election committees. These leaders will oversee the party’s activities in 10 organizational districts across the state, which now boasts a membership base of approximately 12 lakh,” Dr. Roy said.

The elected district presidents are as follows: Kajal Kumar Das for North District, Bimal Kar for Unakoti, Pratiram Tripura for Dhalai, Binay Debbarma for Khowai, Gouranga Bhowmik for Sadar (Rural), Ashim Bhattacharya for Sadar (Urban), Biplab Chakraborty for Sepahijala (North), Uttam Das for Sepahijala (South), Sabita Nag for Gomati, and Dipayan Chowdhury for South (Pilak).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“This outcome reflects the successful conclusion of the election process,” Dr. Roy noted.

He emphasized that BJP is a unique political party that conducts its organizational elections every three years to introduce new ideas, leaders, and directions for progress.

Highlighting the party’s achievements, he stated, “The BJP is the largest cadre-based mass party globally. Since forming the government in Tripura in 2018, we have been committed to a double-engine governance model, ensuring benefits reach the people effectively.”

Dr. Roy also underlined the significant developments achieved under the BJP government. “The per capita income in the state has risen remarkably, benefiting the poor, women, farmers, and youths. Massive progress is underway across Tripura,” he added.