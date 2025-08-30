Agartala: Tripura’s Food and Civil Supplies Department has begun issuing PVC ration cards to public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries, replacing the older paper-based documents, officials said on Saturday.

In the first phase, 4.87 lakh PVC cards will be distributed out of a total of 9.91 lakh family ration cards. The remaining cards will be issued in phases once cardholders complete their e-KYC, Food and Civil Supplies Director Sumit Lodh told the media.

“As part of the modernisation plan, we have started distributing PVC ration cards, which are more durable and resistant to damage or dirt, even during the monsoon,” Lodh said.

The department has also earmarked 600 government fair price shops, out of 2,072, to be converted into model outlets for enhanced consumer convenience. Each ration dealer will receive Rs 5,000 to upgrade their shops to better cater to beneficiaries, he added.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury addressed concerns over poor-quality pulses distributed through the PDS, stressing that the department ensures no compromise on food quality.

“We procure pulses in bulk, and while some consignments may be damaged, the department is committed to providing the best quality items through ration shops,” he said.

Currently, consumers receive rice, sugar, flour, kerosene, and tea leaves at subsidised rates from PDS outlets across the state.