Agartala: A violent clash between a BSF patrolling team and a gang of Bangladeshi smugglers left a Bangladeshi national dead at Putia area under Sepahijala district in Tripura on Friday evening.

A BSF Jawan also suffered injuries and was subsequently hospitalized.

According to a BSF statement, the clash erupted when a patrol team attempted to intercept a group of smugglers attempting to cross the border illegally.

The smugglers allegedly ignored warnings and attacked the BSF personnel, resulting in injuries to one jawan.

In self-defense, the injured jawan fired several non-lethal rounds from a Pump Action Gun (PAG).

The injured smuggler, identified as Md. Alamin, a Bangladeshi national, was rushed to Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment but was later declared dead.

His body has been kept in the hospital morgue for further procedures.

The BSF reported that on February 28, around 7:30 PM, a group of 20 to 25 Bangladeshi smugglers, along with Indian accomplices, infiltrated Indian territory near Border Post 2050/7-S in the Putia area.

When the BSF patrol intervened, the smugglers allegedly launched an attack, injuring one jawan and attempting to seize weapons.

In response, the BSF jawan fired a non-lethal round, injuring one smuggler.

Local authorities in Bishalgarh confirmed the death of the Bangladeshi national.

Police from the Bishalgarh police station promptly arrived at the hospital to investigate the incident.

“According to BSF’s statement, the deceased is a Bangladeshi national who sustained injuries during a broader clash. The BSF fired using a Pump Action Gun. The deceased is identified as Md Alamin,” an on-duty police official informed media persons.