Agartala: Tripura Police apprehended a Bangladeshi mother and her minor daughter in West Chandrapur, Dharmanagar, North Tripura district, while they were attempting to illegally cross the international border back into Bangladesh.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the residence of Nasir Ali and detained the two individuals. Five others present at the location fled the scene.

The detainees were identified as Nazma (35) and her minor daughter, both residents of Khulna, Bangladesh.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nazma had traveled from Bangalore by train and had paid a 10,000 rupee bribe to a human trafficker to facilitate their illegal border crossing.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Efforts are underway to apprehend the five individuals who fled the scene and to trace the human trafficker involved in the smuggling attempt.

