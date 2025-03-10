Agartala: Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly Biswabandhu Sen will chair the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on March 12 to determine the duration of the upcoming budget session scheduled to start on March 21.

Sources said, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will present his third full-fledged budget on the opening day. The budget session is likely to continue a week, with five days dedicated to legislative business.

The budget session will not only include discussions on the budget but also feature a question-answer session and debates involving both the ruling and opposition parties.

The political atmosphere will make this session significantly important.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has already hinted at surprises in this year’s budget.

In a recent media interaction, the Finance Minister said that the Union Budget 2025 has laid the foundation for robust financial planning and the Tripura government will also follow suit.

With just days left for the session, people across the state are eager to see what the government has in store for them.

Sources said that the government will roll out a slew of new schemes during the budget speech that target the poor section of the society.

Moreover, they will provide a financial roadmap for two women-centric schemes that the Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced during a rally at Agartala, sources added.