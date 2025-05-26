Agartala: Tripura police has arrested a 40-year-old labourer from Assam for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Sepahijala district.

Police apprehended Bakul Bura on Sunday and produced him before Tripura’s Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Court on Monday.

According to police sources, the accused, a resident of Golaghat, Assam, allegedly abducted and raped the minor.

Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged a complaint with the Bishramganj police station on the night of May 25.

Acting promptly, a police team led by Officer-in-Charge Subimal Debnath arrested the accused on the same night.

“Authorities have registered a case against the accused under Case No. 11/2025, invoking Sections 65(1) and 87 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act”, the police asserted.

The police added that the legal proceedings against him are now underway following his court appearance