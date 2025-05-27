Agartala: Tripura has set an ambitious target to increase its Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education from 20.7% (as of 2021–22) to 30% by 2030, according to Raval Hamendra Kumar, Special Secretary of Higher Education.

To meet this goal, the state is planning a major expansion in its higher education infrastructure. This includes the establishment of three new General Degree Colleges at Korbook, Ambassa, and Kakraban, which will begin admitting students in the 2025–26 academic year.

Additionally, Bachelor of Arts programmes will be introduced at the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Kunjaban, and the College of Teacher Education (CTE), Kumarghat. These institutions are expected to evolve into multi-disciplinary colleges in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

With these additions, Tripura’s total higher education intake capacity will increase from 31,379 seats in 2024–25 to 31,954 in 2025–26. Approximately 28,000 students are anticipated to pass the Higher Secondary examinations this year across various boards.

To simplify and centralize the admission process, the state will implement the Government of India’s SAMARTH portal, making merit-based online admissions mandatory under Tripura University.

The state is also investing heavily in educational infrastructure. Major projects include a Rs 77 crore Science Building at MBB College, a Rs 40 crore academic facility at Netaji Subhas Mahavidyalaya in Udaipur, and a Rs 9.97 crore vertical expansion of the IASE building.

Furthermore, construction of the proposed National Law University is progressing with a projected cost of Rs 126 crore.