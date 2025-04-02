Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday announced that 95% of the Agartala Smart City Project is complete, with the remaining work expected to complete by May 2025.

Saha made this statement in response to a calling attention notice by MLA Gopal Chandra Roy in the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

He clarified that the Union Cabinet has approved the Smart Cities Mission in Tripura to conclude by June 30, 2025, with no extensions currently planned by the Union Government.

Official figures estimate the total cost of the Agartala Smart City Mission at Rs. 541.04 crore, with Rs. 490 crore provided by the Central Government and Rs. 51.04 crore by the State Government, following a 90:10 funding ratio.

The scheme has seen 65 projects, of which 62 projects worth Rs. 375.97 crore had completed already.

Despite claims of near-completion, many residents question the actual impact of the Smart City Mission.

Although the authorities have carried out some infrastructure projects, issues such as incomplete road repairs, poor drainage systems, inadequate waste management, and a lack of proper urban planning persist.

The state of several roads, particularly in key areas, contradicts official statements of progress, with many streets still plagued by potholes, waterlogging during rains, and inefficient traffic management.

Additionally, the authorities have failed to implement many of the promised smart city features—such as intelligent traffic systems, modernized public transport, and advanced waste disposal mechanisms—which remain either absent or dysfunctional.

In some areas, streetlights continue to flicker inconsistently, and public spaces often suffer from poor maintenance.

Residents have expressed frustration, citing a disconnect between government reports and the actual state of affairs. “If 95% of the work is done, why do we still struggle with basic civic amenities?” asked a resident from Banamalipur. Another local from the Battala market area pointed out, “Drainage problems and traffic congestion remain unresolved, showing that these projects are more about numbers than real benefits to the people.”

With only a year left before the Smart Cities Mission concludes, it remains uncertain whether the final phase of the project will result in significant improvements to Agartala’s urban infrastructure.

While the government highlights its achievements, the public will ultimately decide whether it has realized the smart city vision or merely completed it on paper.